Corruption in The Gambia: A Crisis Under President Adama Barrow’s Government

Corruption has long been a scourge in The Gambia, but under President Adama Barrow’s administration, it has reached unprecedented levels. Since taking office in 2017, Barrow’s government has been plagued by allegations of widespread corruption across every sector, ministries, and public enterprises.

From mismanagement of COVID-19 funds to the disappearance of millions at the Gambia Ports Authority (GPA), the scale of graft has left many Gambians disillusioned and angry. Despite mounting evidence and damning reports from the Auditor General, the government has shown little interest in accountability, with President Barrow himself dismissing audit reports as “just an opinion.”

This blatant disregard for transparency and good governance has cemented the perception that the Barrow administration is the most corrupt government in The Gambia’s history.

Under Barrow’s leadership, corruption has become endemic, infiltrating every corner of the government. Ministries and public institutions, which are supposed to serve the people, have instead become hotbeds of embezzlement, bribery, and mismanagement.

The education, health, and infrastructure sectors, which are critical to national development, have been particularly hard hit. Funds meant for schools, hospitals, access to clean running water, and security forces have been siphoned off by officials, leaving ordinary Gambians to suffer the consequences.

The Gambia Ports Authority (GPA) scandal is a glaring example of this systemic corruption. Millions of Dalasi have gone missing, with no clear explanation or accountability. Despite public outcry and calls for investigations, the matter has been swept under the rug, further eroding trust in the government.

Similarly, the National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC) has been accused of financial mismanagement, contributing to the country’s persistent energy crisis. Investigations of corruption would last for months and sometimes years at the police, and then the files would spend months at the Attorney General’s Office before they are taken to court. The courts would take endless adjournments. JUSTICE DELAYED IS JUSTICE DENIED.

The mismanagement of COVID-19 funds is perhaps the most egregious example of corruption under the Barrow administration. During the pandemic, The Gambia received significant financial support from international donors and organizations to combat the health crisis and support vulnerable citizens.

However, instead of being used for their intended purpose, these funds were allegedly misappropriated by government officials. The Gambia’s Minister of Health admitted to corruption in his Ministry during his appearance at the National Assembly in 2020.

In his statement, Dr. Samateh highlighted instances where public funds intended for healthcare services were misappropriated. This includes embezzlement and the diversion of resources meant for medical supplies and infrastructure development.

The minister pointed out the existence of ghost workers on the government payroll. These are non-existent employees whose salaries are collected by corrupt officials, draining resources that could otherwise be used to improve healthcare services.

There were reports of fraudulent activities in the procurement process, where contracts were awarded to companies at inflated prices, often in collusion with government officials. This not only increases costs but also compromises the quality of healthcare services.

Bribery and nepotism is the order of the day in this country, where positions and promotions were given based on connections rather than merit. This practice undermines the efficiency and effectiveness of the health sector, in particular, the government in general.

All these serve as testaments to the chronic corruption of the Barrow government.

Reports from the Auditor General revealed shocking irregularities in the handling of COVID-19 funds, including unaccounted-for expenditures, inflated contracts, and payments to ghost workers. These findings highlighted a blatant disregard for accountability and transparency, even during a national emergency.

Yet, despite the damning evidence, no significant action has been taken to hold those responsible accountable. This has led many to question whether the government is truly committed to fighting corruption or simply paying lip service to the idea.

The Auditor General’s reports have consistently exposed corruption and financial mismanagement within the Barrow administration. These reports, which are meant to serve as a tool for accountability, have been met with indifference and even contempt by the government.

In a shocking display of disregard for oversight, President Barrow dismissed the audit reports as “just an opinion,” undermining the importance of transparency and accountability in governance.

This attitude has sent a clear message to corrupt officials: they can act with impunity, knowing that the government will not hold them accountable. It has also demoralized anti-corruption advocates and civil society organizations, who have worked tirelessly to expose graft and demand justice.

By ignoring the Auditor General’s findings, the Barrow administration has effectively condoned corruption, allowing it to flourish unchecked.

One of the most troubling aspects of the corruption crisis under Barrow is the apparent lack of political will to address it. Despite promising to fight corruption during his election campaign, Barrow has done little to fulfill this promise. Key anti-corruption institutions, such as the Anti-Corruption Commission, are yet to take off.

Moreover, the government has failed to implement meaningful reforms to strengthen transparency and accountability. Public procurement processes remain opaque, and whistleblowers are often intimidated or ignored.

This lack of action has created an environment where corruption thrives, with little consequence for those who engage in it.

The impact of corruption in The Gambia extends far beyond financial losses. It undermines development, exacerbates poverty, and erodes public trust in government institutions.

For ordinary Gambians, corruption means fewer resources for healthcare, education, agriculture, and job creation. It means higher costs for basic services and fewer opportunities for economic advancement. In a country where many already struggle to make ends meet, corruption is a direct attack on their well-being.

The mismanagement of COVID-19 funds, for example, has had dire consequences for public health. With resources diverted away from their intended purpose, the country’s healthcare system was ill-equipped to handle the pandemic, leading to unnecessary suffering and loss of life.

Similarly, the disappearance of funds at the GPA has hindered the country’s ability to modernize its ports, limiting economic growth and job creation.

The Gambia cannot afford to let corruption continue unchecked. The Barrow government will not take any serious action to fight corruption, but a UDP government will take urgent actions to restore accountability and rebuild public trust.

This will begin with a commitment from the leadership and the administration by taking the Auditor General’s reports seriously and acting on their findings. Corrupt officials will be investigated and prosecuted, regardless of their position or political connections. There will be no sacred cow.

A UDP government will strengthen the anti-corruption institutions and appoint a no-nonsense anti-corruption czar. Recommendations and reforms will be implemented to improve transparency and accountability.

Public procurement processes will be made more open and competitive, and whistleblowers will be protected and encouraged to come forward. Civil society and the media will be treated as partners of the government, for they play a crucial role in holding the government accountable, and their efforts will be supported.

Corruption in The Gambia under President Adama Barrow’s government has reached alarming levels, with every sector and ministry affected. From the mismanagement of COVID-19 funds to the disappearance of millions at the GPA, the scale of graft is staggering.

Yet, instead of acting, the government has dismissed reports of corruption and failed to hold those responsible accountable. This lack of political will has allowed corruption to flourish, with devastating consequences for ordinary Gambians.

To move The Gambia forward, a UDP government will confront this crisis head-on. The leadership will demonstrate genuine leadership by prioritizing the fight against corruption and taking concrete steps to restore transparency and accountability.

The future of The Gambia depends on it. Without meaningful action, the country risks becoming a failed state, where corruption reigns supreme and the people are left to suffer the consequences.

Tombong Saidy

UDP Admin Secretary for

Media & Communication