Big Banga Shines at XORONDAGA Concert in Manjai

By: Dawda Baldeh

Bangali Touray, popularly known as Big Banga, took the stage at Manjai Park on Saturday for his XORONDAGA CONCERT.

Banga, the ‘Respecko’ hitmaker, is regarded as one of the first Sarahule artists in modern Gambian music to achieve mainstream recognition. His stage presence stood out, with some audience members describing the experience as visually striking.

“Big Banga made unforgettable history on Saturday,” said D. Jobz, also known as the Baddest Manager, an artist manager and music business consultant. He added that Banga has strong potential in the Gambian music industry.

The concert featured performances with several Gambian musicians and drew a diverse audience, including business tycoon Abubacarr Jawara.