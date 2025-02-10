Senegalese Influencer Arrested Over 500 Million CFA Fraud Allegations

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Influencer and self-proclaimed traditional healer Mame Thierno Fall, also known as “The King,” was recently arrested by Senegalese authorities after posting a viral video in which he claimed to have 500 million CFA francs in cash.

Suspected of fraud and money laundering, he was taken into custody by the country’s investigative police after the prosecutor intervened.

However, during a search, only around 30 million CFA francs were found, and authorities are currently verifying the authenticity of the banknotes.