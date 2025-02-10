Monday, February 10, 2025

Mike Tyson’s Arrival in Dakar Causes Chaos at Airport

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Mike Tyson touched down in Dakar over the weekend, drawing a large crowd at Blaise Diagne International Airport as travelers and onlookers scrambled to catch a glimpse of the boxing legend.

The scene quickly grew chaotic, prompting police to step in and restore order before Tyson departed with his wife and daughter.

According to L’Observateur, Tyson and his family are expected to spend about ten days in Senegal. However, the reason for his visit remains undisclosed.

