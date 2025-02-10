Tragic Electrocution Claims Life of 31-Year-Old in Kombo Mandinary

- Advertisement -

By Alieu Jallow

Amadou Bojang, commonly known as Amalie Taal, a 31-year-old man from Kombo Mandinary, tragically lost his life on Sunday, February 9, due to electrocution while attempting to repair an overhead water tank in a nearby residence. The incident has left the local community in mourning and highlights the critical importance of electrical safety measures.

A close family member, who wished to remain anonymous, told The Fatu Network that the victim was performing maintenance on the elevated water tank when he inadvertently came into contact with a live electrical wire at around 16:30–17:30. The sudden shock rendered him unconscious, and he was later pronounced dead upon the arrival of the fire and rescue services.

Additionally, the family member expressed sorrow, describing Amadou as a hardworking individual dedicated to serving the community.

“This young man—what he did for the village, I can’t say he is unmatched, but he is among the few. He participated in every community initiative, including mosque work, for free. This is why the young people are deeply saddened.”

He further highlighted that this is the third time such a tragic incident has claimed the life of a young person in their village, calling for improved safety measures by the National Water and Electricity Company Limited (NAWEC).

“NAWEC needs to reassess the electricity system in The Gambia because I don’t understand why this keeps happening. In other countries, such as Senegal, when such incidents are about to occur, the electrical system automatically shuts off or diverts the current to prevent electrocution. But in our country, there have been several reported cases of electrocution, so the system needs urgent improvement,” he stated.

The untimely death has sent shockwaves through Kombo Mandinary, especially among young people, as Amadou had trained and mentored many of them to gain meaningful employment. His tragic loss serves as a somber reminder of the inherent dangers associated with electrical work.