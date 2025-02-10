Gilanfari Village Hosts Annual Congress, Honoring Minister Bakary Y. Badjie

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network

The village of Gilanfari in Foni Bintang Karenai, West Coast Region, held its annual congress on Friday, 7th, and Saturday, 8th February 2025. The event, which serves as a homecoming for villagers residing across The Gambia, also provides a platform to discuss development initiatives and raise funds to address local needs.

This year’s congress was dedicated to Hon. Bakary Y. Badjie, Minister of Youth and Sports, who was previously granted honorary citizenship after being adopted as an honorary father of the village. Hon. Badjie attended the Saturday evening cultural display and village meeting, where he expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality extended to him and his delegation. He urged residents to remain united and collaborate for the progress of both the village and Foni as a whole.

As an honorary father and citizen, Hon. Badjie pledged to work with community members and other stakeholders to address key concerns raised during the event, including access to clean water, improved roads, a school, and a football field.

The congress was attended by several dignitaries, including the Chief of Foni Bintang, Seyfoo Modou Lamin Jobarteh; former National Assembly Member for the area and current Deputy Governor of LRR, Hon. Momodou Camara; as well as regional chairpersons, women political leaders, and other stakeholders.