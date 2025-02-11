What’s the Mystery Behind the Alleged 1 Trillion CFA Account?

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Interest is growing around the controversy surrounding an alleged bank account containing over 1 trillion CFA francs (1,000 billion CFA), a claim initially made by Senegalese Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko during his parliamentary/ legislative campaign in October 2024. Questions about the account’s existence, ownership, and origin have sparked legal action, with concerns over potential financial misconduct.

Senegalese activist Ardo Gning has now filed a complaint with the Financial Prosecutor’s Office, urging an investigation into possible embezzlement of public funds and unlawful financial disclosures. His filing argues that the lack of an official explanation raises serious concerns.

This latest development follows former President Macky Sall’s firm denial in December 2024 of any connection to such an account. Sall challenged the authenticity of a fraudulent bank statement claiming he owned the account, and he sought an investigation into the matter.

With mounting calls for transparency, authorities face increasing pressure to clarify whether such an account exists and, if so, who controls it.