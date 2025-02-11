BCC Threatens Legal Action Against Hisense for Alleged Unauthorized Dumping

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

The Banjul City Council (BCC) has threatened legal action against Hisense over alleged unauthorized dumping of what was classified as “expired food products” in Banjul.

Speaking exclusively to The Fatu Network, BCC Mayor Rohey Malick Lowe said individuals allegedly from Hisense attempted to dump waste at the city’s dumpsite without proper clearance from the Food Safety and Quality Authority (FSQA). “We are setting an example on this…we will take them to court. No one will do this and go free,” she stated.

The BCC mayor had earlier shared images of the alleged unauthorized dumping along the streets in Banjul on her Facebook wall. Mayor Lowe called on business owners in the city and Banjulians to be law-abiding, saying “Now Banjulians will not allow this to happen. We want our city to be clean and safe.”

Efforts to reach Hisense for comment were unsuccessful by the time of this publication.