ST Brikama Boyo Sets 10-Album Goal

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Gambian Afromanding artist ST Brikama Boyo, also known as “The Gambian Dream,” has addressed the media following his successful album launch last week at QCity.

- Advertisement -

Born Sanna Signateh, the acclaimed singer, songwriter, and producer is widely regarded as a generational talent and one of The Gambia’s leading musicians.

Speaking to journalists at yesterday’s press conference, ST expressed gratitude to Gambians for their support during the launch. He also acknowledged various challenges encountered during the event and assured that his management team is working tirelessly to address these issues.

In a significant announcement, ST revealed, “I will only do two more albums because I’m targeting ten and I already released eight. After this, I will not release any album.” His latest album features 12 songs, including four collaborations with other Gambian artists.

More details to follow…