Strengthening Resilience: NDMA Leads National Dialogue on Climate Shocks and Migration Challenges

By: Alieu Jallow

The National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) on Thursday, February 6, 2025, is convening a day-long workshop titled “Enhancing Collaboration and Coordination Among Government Agencies, CSOs, and Humanitarian Actors Involved in Migration-Related Activities.” The event aims to bolster The Gambia’s resilience to climate shocks and address the root causes of internal and irregular migration.

The seminar brings together representatives from various government departments, civil society organizations (CSOs), and international humanitarian agencies to discuss strategies for integrated climate resilience and migration management. Participants are engaging in discussions on the importance of cohesive action to mitigate the adverse effects of climate change, which has been identified as a significant driver of migration in the region.

Delivering the keynote address on behalf of NDMA Executive Director Madam Binta Sey Jadama, Acting Administrative Director emphasized the critical need for a unified approach:

“Building resilience against climate-induced challenges requires a collaborative effort,” she stated, citing that as an agency, they have witnessed firsthand the struggles of communities displaced by floods, droughts, and environmental degradation.

‘Enhancing Collaboration and Coordination Among Government Agencies, CSOs, and Humanitarian Actors Involved in Migration-Related Activities’ reminds us that no single entity can address this crisis alone. We must strengthen synergies between all stakeholders, ensuring that our responses are coherent, well-coordinated, and effective.”

The Gambia’s vulnerability to climate change is well-documented, with the nation experiencing increased incidents of flooding, droughts, and coastal erosion. These environmental challenges threaten food security and have been linked to rising internal displacement and irregular migration. A recent analysis highlighted the country’s susceptibility to these climate-induced risks and underscored the need for comprehensive adaptation strategies.

Against this backdrop, Madam Binta Sey Jadama stressed that the project is not just about reducing migration; rather, it is about creating opportunities, strengthening resilience, and ensuring dignity for all Gambians. She emphasized a key focus on building community resilience by investing in climate-smart agriculture, sustainable livelihoods, and disaster preparedness to reduce forced migration. However, she also called for urgent action in the face of alarming climate change effects.

“Today, we are not just launching a project; we are laying the foundation for a unified national effort to combat climate-induced migration. I urge all stakeholders to:

Empower local communities—ensuring that affected populations are at the center of decision-making.

—ensuring that affected populations are at the center of decision-making. Let us seize this opportunity to create a resilient Gambia where climate change no longer forces our people to leave their homes in search of survival.

With partnerships, innovation, and shared responsibility, we can build a future where migration is a choice—not a necessity.”

The NDMA’s initiative reflects a growing recognition of the complex interplay between climate change and migration. By enhancing collaboration among key stakeholders, The Gambia aims to develop robust mechanisms to protect vulnerable populations and reduce the pressures that lead to internal and irregular migration.

As The Gambia continues to face the challenges posed by climate change, such collaborative efforts are essential in building a resilient society capable of withstanding environmental shocks and minimizing forced migration.