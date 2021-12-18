Where are the young folks? Diamond Platnumz to Perform Live In Gambia Tonight

By Dawda Baldeh

Tanzanian international singer and songwriter Diamond Platnumz will perform live in The Gambia on Saturday at the Independence Stadium.

During his press conference with journalists earlier Saturday, he promised to work with any Gambian artist who want to work with him.

He said his main target is to represent Africa. At the same time, he promised to give his best at the show.

“I am very glad to be in Gambia and I will give you long hours of performance as long as you are not tired,” he said. “My goal is to represent the whole of Africa in the Music industry.”

According to him, he has won about seventy (70) individual awards in the music.

