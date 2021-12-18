‘If you have any shame you will stop talking after this election’: Imam Fatty says they will continue to speak regardless of what their critics say

- Advertisement -

Top Imam Abdoulie Fatty has vowed that he will continue to spread the word of God regardless of what his critics say.

Speaking from the pulpit on Friday, Imam Fatty said: “We want to tell the liars, accusers, slanderers and insulters that we will not stop talking. It’s only Allah who will make us stop talking, not what you people say.

“Our loved ones do cry, our children do cry over what you say but it’s like perfume to me. I give everything to Allah. You must come to Allah’s quran and the Prophet’s Sunnah. If you do not do that, we will not stop talking until we die.

“Don’t think it’s just Imam Fatty you’re fighting with. There are thousands of Imam Fattys around and outside Gambia. You must return to the truth. If you have any shame, you will stop talking after this election. You said all sorts of lies. Some even said they will go to hell [if Darboe didn’t win].”

