Man commences walk from Basse to Banjul to congratulate President Barrow on his electoral victory

A URR man has taken up the challenge of walking from Basse to Banjul to meet President Adama Barrow and greet him on his electoral victory earlier this month.

President Barrow won the December 4 poll with a landslide, which saw him swat aside his own political Godfather UDP leader Ousainou Darboe.

Musa Trawally of Sareh Pirasu in the URR started his foot journey on December 12 to meet the Gambian leader and congratulate him, according to Basse MP Muhammed Magassy.

Trawally is now said to be in Foni Bondali.

