Tamper Justice With Mercy; Family of UDP Supporter Charged with Terrorism Appeals to President Barrow

0
Kawsu Conteh, a brother to Lamin Darboe, a UDP supporter who was arrested for releasing a Whatsapp audio calling for a Rwanda-type genocide in The Gambia has apologised on behalf of his brother and appealed to President Barrow to tamper justice with mercy, indicating that his brothers’ actions have caused them a family embarrassment.

Lamin’s wife and eldest son have also joined in the plea for a presidential pardon noting that when the accused made those comments he was not in his right senses.

“We have for quite some time experienced his attitudinal problems at home and we know there is something wrong with his mental capacity, but we will handle him. We have spoken to him and he regrets all that happened and asked us to appeal to the president on his behalf,”

Mr Darboe the breadwinner of his family and a former fire officer and native of Jarra Bureng circulated audio, inciting Gambians to come out and burn the country to ashes. He has since been arrested and charged with terrorism and inciting violence.

Police spokesman Lamin Njie told The Fatu Network on his arrest that Darboe is charged with incitement to violence, publication of false news with intent to cause fear and alarm to the public, prohibition of acts of terrorism, supporting acts of terrorism and false publication and broadcasting.

The police had warned that as the body responsible for peace and security in the state they will not allow the country to fall into a state of lawlessness. Pointing out strongly that any individual or group found wanting of breaching the peace will be dealt with strictly according to the Law.

