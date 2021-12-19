Adama Barrow: President-elect Receives More Congratulatory Messages

President Barrow continues to receive congratulations from foreign leaders following his re-election as President of The Gambia. The latest communications came from His Majesty King Mohammed VI of Morocco and His Excellency Mr. Vladimir PUTIN, President of the Russian Federation.

His Majesty King Mohammed and President Putin sent heartfelt congratulations and best wishes for President Barrow’s health while reaffirming their respective commitments to continue working with the Barrow Administration as he pursues The Gambia’s development agenda.

The Consul General at the Gambian Embassy in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, His Excellency Mr. Ebrima Mballow, and the Charge d’Affaires officer at the Gambian Embassy in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirate, Mr. Mustapha S. Bojang, also shared their well wishes for the President on his re-election.

Also, His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has sent a cable of congratulation to President Adama Barrow of Gambia on the occasion of his re-election as his country’s president.

In his cable, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere greetings and wishes of success to the president and his country’s people further progress and prosperity.

 

