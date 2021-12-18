UDP case: Chief Justice invites UDP, President Barrow and IEC to a Status Conference

- Advertisement -

By Dawda Baldeh

The Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of the Gambia Hassan B. Jallow has on Wednesday 17 of December 2021, invited all parties involved in the ongoing court case to a status conference at his chamber in Banjul on Monday to discuss road way of the case.

The top justice made this known on Friday as UDP election petition case began.

The case was however adjourned to Tuesday amid a motion filed by President Barrow’s lawyers that a sitting president can’t be sued.

Speaking at the court, Jallow called on all the lawyers to work together for the best interest of the public.

