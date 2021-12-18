UDP case: Chief Justice invites UDP, President Barrow and IEC to a Status Conference

0
- Advertisement -

By Dawda Baldeh

The Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of the Gambia Hassan B. Jallow has on Wednesday 17 of December 2021, invited all parties involved in the ongoing court case to a status conference at his chamber in Banjul on Monday to discuss road way of the case.

- Advertisement -

The top justice made this known on Friday as UDP election petition case began.

The case was however adjourned to Tuesday amid a motion filed by President Barrow’s lawyers that a sitting president can’t be sued.

Speaking at the court, Jallow called on all the lawyers to work together for the best interest of the public.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Previous articleInterior Minister says Gambian girls getting into drugs due to social media

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions