Interior Minister says Gambian girls getting into drugs due to social media

By Matty Senghore

Interior Minister Yankuba Sonko has stated that they have observed that Gambian youth particularly girls are increasingly engaged in the abuse of controlled drugs.

Mr Sonko stated this on Wednesday during the public destruction of various drugs worth over 100 million dalasis.

He said: “We have observed that young people particularly girls are increasingly engaged in the abuse of control drugs. Most of them are influenced by life styles they show in the internet.

“The best way to reverse this trend is to counter the impression given to this young people and guide through career guidance and counselling schemes. This everyone can do to support the course.”

