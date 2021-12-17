Lamin: 10-year-old boy kills 12-year-old girl

A 10-year-old boy accidentally shot a 12-year-old girl in Lamin Babylon on Thursday, police have confirmed.

Reports emerged of a minor getting shot in Lamin on Thursday.

Police said on Friday: “The Crime Department of the Gambia Police Force has opened investigations into a shooting incident that occurred at Lamin Babylon on Thursday 16th December 2021.

“Police Crime Scene Investigators (CSI) visited the scene of Crime for the desired scene  documentation and analyses.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that, one Abdou Njie a 73-year-old man (hunter), visited a home in Lamin Babylon to market his carcass.

“He left his loaded hunting gun unattended during a brief marketing transaction in the compound with a customer.

“During his brief absence, a 10-year-old boy took the loaded gun and by fidgeting, pulled the trigger leading to inadvertent firing of a gun shot.

“The apparent accidental gun shot led to the eventual death of a 12-year-old girl.

“Meanwhile, investigators are probing into the circumstances of the death to establish possible criminal responsibilities.”

