Gambia’s anti-drug chief says drugs destroyed are worth staggering 109 million dalasis

- Advertisement -

By Matty Senghore

Drug Law Enforcement Agency Gambia this week held public drug destruction exercise where its director general Bakary Gassama revealed the drugs destroyed are valued at 109 million dalasis.

- Advertisement -

“We are about to witness the destruction of 4ton,607kg, 700 of Cannabis, 238kg, 264g of Cannabis Resin (Hashish) 17g of Heroine52kg,13g, 00mg of Cocaine. The street value of these drugs stands at hundred and nine million five hundred and twenty-nine thousand and seventy dalasi (D109, 529, 070.00). this is equivalent to two million one hundred and six thousand three hundred and twenty-eight dollars and seventy-seven cents (USD 2, 106, 328.27),” Mr Gassama said during the event held at Old Cape Road on Tuesday. Gassama said public drug destruction is a practice that demonstrates accountable governance in law enforcement in the management of drug exhibits.

Abdoulie T.B. Jarra, permanent secretary ministry on interior and DLEAG member who represented MR Gaye Sowe the chairman of DLEAG board of governors said the use of illicit drugs has negatively impacted the lives of youth.

“Drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking has enormous negative impact on our youth. Young people are deceived into believing that they can get their way through drugs and abandon education to venture in to drug abuse and petty trading of drugs, thus ending up in the streets. There is also clear indication that illicit drugs are adversely impacting on the demand for public health as most of the psychiatric admission in this country,” he said.

- Advertisement -