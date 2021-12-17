‘No one can make you president except Allah’: Imam Fatty warns that only Allah can make one president, explains how Sheriff Dibba could never become president despite his popularity

- Advertisement -

Top Imam Abdoulie Fatty has stated categorically that only Allah can make one president and no one else as he explained how Sheriff Dibba could not become president despite his popularity among voters.

In his Friday sermon, the former State House Imam insisted Allah gives leadership to whomsoever he wants.

Imam Fatty said: “We have to pay attention to our faith all the time. Faith increases but also decreases. The most difficult of faith is what has happened or yet to happen. What Allah says is what will happen and what he does he does it emphatically. Before say we should not say it.

“Being leader is Allah’s. He gives it to whomsoever he wants and not what people want. People will like someone but God has not made him a leader. He will not be able to be it (president). Sheriff Mustapha Dibba was very popular. There was a year when people almost lifted him along with his car. He lived until he died and could not be president. Was that what many wanted then? No.

“It was Jawara that Allah made the leader. May Allah forgive the both of them. Yahya Jammeh was president for 22 years. People tried everything, through election they could not remove him. Through the gun they could not remove him. Through lies they could not remove him.

“When Allah said he would go, didn’t he leave? Few things were the reason. He insulted a particular tribe and that tribe got angry and Allah got angry. He also said female genital mutilation is not in the Quran. When he started saying these things, Allah left his side and stripped him of being leader. No one can make you president except Allah. Allah gives leadership to whomever he wants. So all of you talking, tell me Allah did not say this?”