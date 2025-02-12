What’s Next For This Senegalese Business Tycoon And His 1.2 Billion CFA Fraud Case?

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Doro Gaye, a Senegalese businessman charged in a 1.2 billion CFA fraud case, was arrested in Paris after fleeing Senegal in December 2024. This arrest was previously reported by The Fatu Network on December 20, 2024. Gaye had been granted provisional release in June 2024 on medical grounds, agreeing to pay a 250 million CFA deposit and provide property titles as collateral.

However, he violated the release terms by leaving Senegal through Guinea-Bissau. His capture came after French authorities tracked payments made with his card at luxury boutiques in Paris, thanks to international cooperation between Senegal and France.

Now, Gaye’s legal team is challenging his extradition, citing his health condition as the reason for his extended stay in France.