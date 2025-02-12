IGP Touray: ‘I Will Resign if We Fail to Protect Lives and Property’

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Seedy Muktar Touray, in today’s press conference addressing recent security concerns, including the alleged robberies at Access Bank and ElHella shop in Banjul, emphasized the GPF’s unwavering commitment to maintaining the country’s security.

In his statement, he said: “The Gambia Police Force has been maligned, ridiculed, and sent to tatters. Many things have been said about us. We accept this in good faith, and we’re not apportioning blame to anyone, because that’s what we signed up for. If we are unable to protect the lives and property of this nation, let me be on record – I, Seedy Muktar Touray, will be the first to tender my resignation to the executive, saying I have failed in my duties and am relieving myself of my responsibilities.