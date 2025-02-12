Gambia Moves Up in Corruption Perceptions Index, But Challenges Remain

- Advertisement -

By: Hadram Hydara

The Gambia has moved up to 96th place in the 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), scoring 38 out of 100 in a measure of perceived public sector corruption. This marks an improvement of one point from 2023. However, The Gambia still faces significant challenges in curbing corruption.

In comparison, neighbouring Senegal has fared better, ranking 69th out of 180 countries with a score of 45, an improvement of two points from the previous year. The CPI, the most widely used global corruption ranking, assesses the perceived levels of public sector corruption according to experts and businesspeople.

Countries are scored on a scale of 0 to 100, with 0 indicating high levels of corruption and 100 signifying a very clean public sector. Despite some progress, the global fight against corruption remains daunting. Since 2012, according to the CPI report, 32 countries have significantly reduced their corruption levels, but 148 countries have either stagnated or worsened.

The global average score of 43 has remained stagnant for years, and over two-thirds of countries score below 50. The pervasive issue of corruption has profound implications, undermining human rights and destroying lives. Billions of people around the world continue to live in countries where corruption is rife and remains a significant obstacle to development and good governance.