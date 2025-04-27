“We Trusted the System, But They Betrayed Us”: Land Victim Condemns Government Over Court-Defying Demolitions

- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

A victim of the recent demolitions at Old Yundum, Abdoulie Jeng, has expressed outrage over what he describes as a blatant disregard of a High Court injunction by the Ministry of Lands, Regional Government, and Religious Affairs, particularly its Department of Physical Planning.

Jeng, a business owner, said they purchased the land from the Manjang Kunda family. After the acquisition, claims emerged that the land was government-reserved. They pursued a legal case against the Ministry of Lands at the Brikama High Court, which granted an injunction in their favor on March 9, 2023.

“The court granted us an injunction, but their lawyer only appeared for the second to fourth sittings. However, each time he appeared, when asked to produce the government’s white paper proving the land was reserved, there was no response. This was during Abba Sanyang’s tenure, and to date, the case remains ongoing. We have invested over D35 million and later resold the land to Gambians. However, the demolition has had a devastating impact,” Jeng said.

Court documents seen by The Fatu Network show that on March 16, 2023, the Brikama High Court, presided over by Hon. Justice S.B. Tabally, granted an interim injunction restraining the Ministry, its agents, and servants from “demolishing, entering, or interfering” with the disputed property pending the hearing and determination of the case. The suit was filed by S & J Properties Company Limited on behalf of the residents. The court order reads:

“An interim injunction against the defendant restraining whether by themselves, their agents, servants, workers or whoever from demolishing, entering, or causing to be entered and/or interfering with the suit land or any part situated in Old Yundum, Kombo North District, West Coast Region, The Gambia, measuring 335 m x 185 m x 304 m x 65 m or thereabout pending the determination of the motion on notice.”

A formal notice from Antouman A.B. Gaye & Co, dated April 9, 2025, acting for the plaintiffs, was also sent to the Department of Physical Planning, warning that the Ministry’s actions constituted contempt of court and could attract serious legal consequences.

Despite the court order, demolition activities were reportedly carried out, sparking outrage among the affected individuals.

Jeng explained that the notice issued to them only questioned whether their clients had a fencing permit. Criticizing the Physical Planning Department’s actions, he stated:

“I want to inform the public that Physical Planning’s actions towards citizens are unacceptable, especially when they ruin the lives and livelihoods of the people.”

He further emphasized that the government’s failure to protect private investments harms the national economy:

“If Gambians, both at home and abroad, are hustling to invest their money back into their country, and the government cannot safeguard these investments, then you are damaging the economy. Neither the Ministry of Lands nor Physical Planning has been economically vibrant. During the regimes of both Jawara and Yahya Jammeh, there were no demolitions of this nature.”

Jeng expressed disappointment, noting that many Gambians had perceived the current administration as peaceful and progressive. He also outlined his company’s contributions to President Adama Barrow’s 2021 presidential campaign:

“At S & J Properties, when Barrow launched his 2021 presidential campaign, particularly in the North Bank starting from Farafenni to Sami, we bought 35 motorcycles to support the campaign. Personally, I sponsored a lady to contest as an independent candidate for the National Assembly for the Niani constituency, provided her with a car and a driver, and after she won, I advised her to join the NPP,” he said.

This latest development adds to the growing concerns over land administration in the country, following incidents such as the Sukuta Salaji demolitions, and highlights the broader issue of respect for court orders in The Gambia, particularly in disputes involving state authorities and private citizens.