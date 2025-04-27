President Barrow Congratulates NPP on Half Die By-Election Victory, Predicts Landslide in 2026

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Following the National People’s Party’s (NPP) victory in the Half Die Ward by-elections, President Adama Barrow has congratulated the party’s candidate, Bettlomy Colly, along with the NPP’s regional leadership and supporters.

In a statement issued by NPP Deputy Spokesperson Seedy SK Njie, President Barrow described the result as “a clear indication and demonstration of the trust and confidence Banjul and Gambians continue to place in the National People’s Party.” He congratulated Bettlomy Colly, NPP Regional Chairman Ousman Abou Wadda, and members of the Banjul NPP committee, as well as the youth and elders of Banjul for their support.

Barrow linked the victory to ongoing infrastructure projects in Banjul, noting that “billions of Dalasi invested in road, sewage, and drainage rehabilitation projects” are nearing completion. He also cited plans for “a multi-million Dalasi Half-Die football pitch rehabilitation project” expected to begin soon.

The President stated that his government remains committed to continuing infrastructure development across the country. “This victory is not just a win for the NPP but a triumph for development, democracy, good governance, and the rule of law,” he said.

Looking ahead to the 2026 presidential election, Barrow expressed optimism, saying he anticipates “nothing short of a landslide victory.”

The statement concluded with a message of thanks: “Thank you, Half-Die! Thank you, Banjul! Thank you, Gambia!”