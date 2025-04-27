Almameh Gibba Celebrates Graduation with Master’s Degree in International Relations

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Hon. Almameh Gibba, the National Assembly Member for Foni Kansala, has announced his graduation with a Master’s Degree in International Relations and Diplomacy from the University of The Gambia.

- Advertisement -

In a heartfelt message shared on Friday, April 26th, 2025, Hon. Gibba expressed his gratitude, saying, “With immense joy and a heart full of gratitude, I, Hon. Almameh Gibba, National Assembly Member for the proud people of Foni Kansala Constituency, wish to extend my heartfelt appreciation and sincere thanks to all those who supported me throughout this remarkable journey.”

He described the achievement as a “shared victory” with his family, constituents, and supporters. “Your unwavering love, prayers, and support brought me here,” he said. “I was deeply humbled by the overwhelming show of joy, the kind words, and the recognition I received—from friends, family, and even strangers.”

Hon. Gibba emphasized that his academic pursuit was motivated by a desire to serve his constituents better. “I did not pursue this degree just for the title, but to be better equipped to serve my people with knowledge, wisdom, and dignity,” he stated. “Higher education empowers, enlightens, and prepares us to face the complexities of our modern world.”

He also delivered a message of inspiration to young people in his constituency and beyond, urging them not to be limited by their circumstances. “If I can achieve this while serving as your representative, then you too can reach even greater heights,” he encouraged.

- Advertisement -

Concluding his message, Hon. Gibba paid tribute to his late parents and thanked all his supporters, saying, “Abaraka! Abaraka! Abaraka! May Allah SWT reward you all abundantly.”