Saturday, April 26, 2025

Sabally Rallies Support for NPP Candidate in Half Die Ward By-Election

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Momodou Sabally, Adviser to President Adama Barrow, speaks to a journalist at Half Die Ward in Banjul on election day, confidently supporting NPP candidate Bartholomew Bolo Colley.

Praising the youth of Half Die and Banjul for their support in sports development, Sabally said, “They know which party and which candidate can bring sports infrastructural development, and that’s Bolo,” before inviting the journalist to a party at State House.

When asked about Momodou Saro – who was initially linked to the People’s Alliance Party (PAP) – Sabally dismissed the party’s relevance, saying, “A party that I don’t know about in this country has no weight, so it doesn’t matter. It’s statistically insignificant.”

His comments come after information emerged that PAP, led by Ebrima Tabora Manneh, had reportedly withdrawn from the Half Die Ward by-election to support the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) candidate against the NPP.

