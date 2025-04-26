Saturday, April 26, 2025

Senegalese Student Captured Fighting for Russia in Ukraine

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Malick Diop, a young Senegalese student from Keur Mandoubé in Koungheul, has been captured by Ukrainian forces while fighting alongside the Russian army. In a video circulated online, Diop, exhausted and wearing a Russian uniform, confirms, “I am from Senegal.”

According to reports from RFM (Radio Futurs Médias, a major Senegalese radio network), Diop was part of the 8th cohort of engineering and law students at the Alioune Diop University of Bambey. “I knew him; he welcomed me when I was a new student,” recalled Astou Ndiaye, who added that Diop left for Russia due to financial struggles and “did not want to stay in the country anymore.”

After studying for two years in Russia and failing to reach Germany, Diop allegedly joined the Russian army out of desperation. His former classmates are now urging the Senegalese government and the Ukrainian consulate to intervene swiftly to ensure his safety and repatriation.

