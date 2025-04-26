Africa Must Rise: The Final Battle Against Neo-Colonialism and Western Puppetry

- Advertisement -

The struggle for African liberation did not end with the lowering of colonial flags and the recitation of independence speeches. What followed was a more insidious and calculated form of control neocolonialism, which continues to cripple the continent economically, politically, and culturally.

Africa remains in chains, not with iron shackles but with debts, foreign aid dependency, policy manipulation, and covert regime change tactics. The dream of true sovereignty has been manipulated by former colonial powers who now operate through proxy governments, exploitative corporations, and so-called development agencies with imperialist agendas.

Africans must come to terms with the bitter truth that the so-called colonial masters will never desire the complete unity and liberation of the African continent. Their tactics have evolved from direct rule to diplomatic manipulation, media censorship, covert assassinations, and economic sabotage.

Every strong African leader who has ever dared to chart an independent path has faced hostility from within and without. These enemies of progress infiltrate, sow discord, and use African collaborators to neutralize revolutionary minds. The fate of leaders like Patrice Lumumba, Amilcar Cabral, Thomas Sankara, and many others shows how betrayal, often orchestrated by external forces, remains a key weapon in the hands of neocolonialists.

Today, Captain Ibrahim Traoré of Burkina Faso stands as a bold symbol of the ongoing struggle for African dignity and independence. Much like his revolutionary predecessors, he faces enormous pressure not only from foreign governments but also from traitorous elements within his own ranks.

France and America, in their pursuit to retain geopolitical control and resource access in the Sahel, are deploying both soft and hard power to frustrate Burkina Faso’s efforts at self-determination. The hypocritical posturing of Western states as protectors of democracy and freedom is a smokescreen to undermine any leadership that refuses to bend to their will.

These western powers camouflage their control mechanisms through international financial institutions, intelligence networks, and NGOs disguised as donors. Under the pretext of humanitarianism and development, they impose policy prescriptions that undermine African sovereignty. Any attempt to build local industries, nationalize resources, or reduce foreign dependency is met with economic sanctions, coup support, or character assassination. The goal remains the same: to keep Africa weak, fragmented, and dependent.

What is happening in Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger is more than a regional matter; it is a continental awakening. The boldness of Sahelian leaders to expel French troops, sever exploitative ties, and reassert their countries’ sovereignty is a call to all African nations to rally behind them.

Africa must learn from history and refuse to be used as pawns by imperial powers whose only interest lies in mineral wealth and strategic positioning. Solidarity among African states, pan-African collaboration, and grassroots mobilization must be intensified to resist recolonization in all its forms.

The time has come for Africa to rise – not in rhetoric but in action. African Union must be more than a ceremonial body; it must champion the cause of true liberation. Citizens must awaken to their collective strength and reject puppet regimes. Let the sacrifices of Sankara, Cabral, and Lumumba not be in vain.

Let the resistance of Captain Traoré be a reminder that Africa is still fertile with hope and courage. The destiny of Africa lies in African hands and it is time to take full control.

Servant Musa Ousainou Yali Batchilly

Secretary General and Party Leader

Gambia Action Party (GAP).