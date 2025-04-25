UDP, NPP Clash Over Tribalism Allegations Ahead of Half Die By-Election

- Advertisement -

By: Seringe S.T. Touray

A political storm is brewing in Banjul’s Half Die Ward as the United Democratic Party (UDP) and the National People’s Party (NPP) exchange accusations over a leaked audio recording containing tribalist remarks against the Fulani community.

The controversy began Thursday when the UDP issued a strongly worded statement condemning what it described as “tribalist rhetoric” allegedly made by a woman affiliated with the NPP. According to the UDP, the leaked audio – provided to The Fatu Network – originated from an NPP WhatsApp group and targeted the Fula ethnic group, referring to them as “betrayers” and questioning the candidacy of Momodou Salieu, a Fula of Guinean heritage running under the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) ticket. The UDP described the incident as part of a broader pattern of “ethnic division” allegedly fostered under the NPP-led administration.

The party demanded a public apology from the NPP, an investigation by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), and a national dialogue on ethnic tolerance, warning that such rhetoric poses a threat to national unity.

In response, the NPP denied any involvement that evening, describing the UDP’s statement as “malicious propaganda.” In a press release signed by Deputy Spokesperson Seedy S.K. Njie, the ruling party said its preliminary inquiry found no evidence linking the woman in the audio to the NPP. It insisted that the person in question has no affiliation with the party, which it said remains committed to inclusivity and the rejection of tribal politics.

The NPP emphasized its appreciation for the Fulani community’s contributions to national development and highlighted that President Adama Barrow himself has Fulani ancestry. The party accused the UDP of exploiting the incident to sway voters in favor of the PPP/UDP-backed candidate, calling the tactic “barbaric” and “divisive.”

On Friday, the UDP issued a second statement refuting the NPP’s denial and what it termed “deceptive propaganda.” The party said it had evidence, including a screenshot – also provided to The Fatu Network – that confirms the audio originated from within the NPP’s “Team Bollo for Councillor” WhatsApp group. The UDP accused the NPP of hypocrisy and attempting to deflect responsibility, insisting that the NPP must apologize and hold its members accountable.

The UDP maintains that the incident reflects a “habitual reliance on lies, bigotry, and deception” by the ruling party and reiterated its call for voters to reject tribal politics in favor of unity and democratic progress.

As the Half Die Ward by-election approaches tomorrow, Saturday, the back-and-forth between the country’s two dominant political forces underscores the rising tensions in a race many are closely watching.