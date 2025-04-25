False! Gambia does not have the lowest fuel price in the subregion

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Claim: Dr Ismaila Ceesay, the Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services, claimed that The Gambia has the cheapest fuel price in the subregion.

- Advertisement -

Verdict: False. The claim that Gambia has the lowest fuel price in the subregion is false. Evidence showed that Nigeria has the lowest fuel prices, followed by Ghana.

Full Text

During an interview on Giss-Giss, a weekly current affairs programme broadcast on The Fatu Network every Friday, Dr. Ismaila Ceesay, the Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services, asserted that The Gambia has the cheapest fuel price in the subregion.

Dr. Ceesay claimed 1:56:42 in a live video on the Giss-Giss Show, which aired on The Fatu Network. Watch from 11:00 to 11:34 seconds.

- Advertisement -

Dr Ceesay made this statement while discussing the government’s initiatives to tackle the rising cost of living in the country.

The Fatu Network reporter sought to fact-check the claim to promote a culture of truth in public discourse.

The minister’s comment came at a time when Gambians are facing soaring commodity prices, which many attributed to the high price of fuel.

Verification:

- Advertisement -

To start the verification, it is important to establish the fuel prices in The Gambia.

Jah Oil, a prominent Gambian fuel supplier, sells gasoline at D80.40 ($1.12) per litre and diesel at D81 ($1.13) per litre.

Our research shows that Jah Oil and other Gambian petroleum companies, such as Oryx and Gambia National Petroleum Company, sell fuel between D80.40 and D81, approximately $1.12 to $1.13.

Further checks confirmed the validity of the Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services’ claim.

We analysed global fuel prices by GlobalPetrolPrices.com., indicating that other countries in the subregion have cheaper fuel prices than The Gambia.

According to globalpetrolprices.com, a litre of gasoline costs ₦ 877 ($0.56) in Nigeria, while a litre of diesel costs ₦ 1,009.75 ($0.645).

This is significantly lower than the $1 sold at N1,000 ($0.62), compared to The Gambia, which currently stands at D80.40 and D81, equivalent to $1.12 and $1.13 per litre.

In Ghana, gasoline costs GHS 14.99 ($0.97) per litre, while diesel costs GHS 15.42 per litre ($1).

In Burkina Faso, gasoline costs CFA 850.00 francs per litre ($1.42), while diesel fuel costs 675 francs ($1.12) per litre.

In Togo, gasoline costs 680 CFA Francs (west), equivalent to $1.18 per litre, while diesel fuel is priced at 695 CFA francs ($1.20).

In Benin, gasoline costs CFA 695 ($1.20) and diesel costs CFA 720 per litre ($1.25).

As of April 2025, gasoline in Senegal costs CFA 990 francs ($1.653), while diesel costs 755 CFA francs ($1.261).

These findings indicate that fuel prices in The Gambia are slightly higher than in Nigeria and Ghana, making the information minister’s statement inaccurate.

Also, a report released by Economic Confidential on April 10, 2025, identifies Nigeria as having the lowest fuel prices in West Africa and ranks it 13th globally, contradicting Dr. Ismaila Ceesay’s assertion that The Gambia has the cheapest fuel price in the subregion.

Below is a screenshot of the price comparison by Economic Confidential in Africa in a tabular form.

Conclusion

Based on the detailed analysis of fuel prices in five countries within the subregion, DUBAWA concludes that the claim that Gambia has the lowest fuel prices in the subregion is false.