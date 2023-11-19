“We Need to Return to the Basics” – Tom Discusses Tactical Strategy Against Ivory Coast Tomorrow

- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

In anticipation of tomorrow’s World Cup Qualifier against the Ivory Coast Elephants, Tom Sainfeit, the head coach of The Gambia’s senior national team, emphasizes the need for a return to the basics in order to secure a point against the formidable side that recently dominated Seychelles with a 9-0 victory.

Addressing the media at a press conference held earlier today in Tanzania, where the game will take place, the Belgian tactician acknowledged the necessity for a strategic shift compared to their previous match against Burundi, which ended in a defeat for the Scorpions.

“We need to revert to the basics, to our initial playing style. Naturally, we’ve lost several key players. Our strategy must evolve from the last match, and we need to foster the right mentality within the squad,” explained the Belgian coach.

Tom highlighted that following the country’s dramatic qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations against Congo, there was an undue perception of Gambia as a football giant in Africa, influenced by the local media. He suggested that this perception may have affected the team’s performance against Burundi. However, he assured the press that in the upcoming match against the Ivory Coast Elephants, his team would adhere to its tactical approach, anticipating a challenging game.

“Tomorrow, we’ll stick to tactical discipline, play with determination, and I believe we can secure points—perhaps one or more—against the Ivory Coast. However, it won’t be an easy task,” voiced Tom.

In a press briefing last week ahead of the Burundi match, Coach Tom Sainfeit emphasized that the team could not afford to lose more than one match if they aimed to qualify for the country’s first World Cup Senior qualification.

With a surprising defeat against Burundi and the Ivory Coast’s overwhelming 9-0 victory over Seychelles, the Scorpions enter the upcoming game as clear underdogs, relying on their tactical prowess to challenge the formidable Elephants.