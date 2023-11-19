Congratulations to President-elect Joseph N. Boakai from the Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC)!

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Mamma Kandeh, the leader of the opposition, extended warm wishes and acknowledged the gracious concession of defeat by outgoing President George Weah after the recent Presidential runoff.

As reported by the Liberia Electoral Body, Boakai secured 50.89% of the total votes, triumphing over Weah’s 49.11%. Boakai, 78, previously served as vice president under Ellen Johnson Sirleaf from 2006 to 2018 and lost to Weah in the 2017 election.

In an official statement, Kandeh conveyed his heartfelt congratulations to President-elect Joseph N. Boakai on behalf of the GDC. He commended the people of Liberia for their active participation in the election, emphasizing the importance of their peaceful conduct.

Kandeh expressed gratitude to outgoing President George Manneh Weah for gracefully accepting the election results, describing the process as a celebration rather than a competition. He highlighted the significance of Weah’s actions in upholding democratic values and ensuring a smooth transfer of power.

Referring to President Weah’s peaceful acceptance of the election results, Kandeh drew a contrast with his stance after the 2021 Gambian election. While he refrained from congratulating President Adama Barrow then, Kandeh commended Weah for allowing a seamless transition of leadership.

Addressing President-elect Boakai directly, Kandeh acknowledged the challenges ahead and extended best wishes for the new role. He urged Boakai to remain mindful that the ultimate beneficiaries of his commitment, actions, and decisions would be the people of Liberia.

Expressing optimism, Kandeh envisioned a future where President-elect Boakai fulfills his election promises, working towards building a Liberia founded on justice, peace, reconciliation, development, and dignity for every citizen.