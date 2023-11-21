Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Think Equal Project Trains ECD Teachers on Narrative, Positioning Teaching

Over the weekend, the Think Equal Project, under the purview of FIOHTG, conducted a day-long training for level 2 teachers of 50 ECD.

The training focused on Think Equal’s Origins, Mission, the Importance of Early Years Education, the significance of narrative and positioning in teaching, and other related topics.

The training which was held at Saint Peter’s Lower Basic School in Lamin aims to enhance the skills of the participants in the Think Equal program and micro-teaching skills.

In her opening remarks, Aminata Ceesay, the project manager said the project is a pilot in The Gambia and it aims to teach peace, social justice and social-emotional learning. According to her, Think Equal is on a mission to transform lives through social- Emotional Learning for wellbeing, psychosocial, support and social justice, saying “We have a chance to make a profound impact in the Gambia.”

She added that FIOHTG intervention areas are in the fields of education, women empowerment, community development, advocacy and a host of other cross-cutting thematic issues such as climate change, gender, health, literacy and many other key areas of global concern.

Kebba Jobe, from the School Development Unit, FIOHTG, posited that the unit has conducted a series of in-service training across the country in early grade reading ability since its formation in 2009.

Amadou Sambou, manager of the School Development Unit expressed delight and appreciation for gracing the event, noting that the Think Equal Project calls for social-emotional learning and to inculcate the right attitudes in our children.

Think Equal is a global initiative which addresses the root causes of human rights violations across our world by breaking the cycle of violence, negative stereotypes, and discrimination through a preventative intervention. It uses social-emotional learning (SEL) for social justice to teach values and pro-social competencies which engender empathy, self-esteem and respect for the dignity, value and equality of others.

