Euclid University Vice Chancellor and Board Members Pay Courtesy Visit to VP Jallow

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Officials from Euclid University recently engaged in a productive meeting with Muhammed B. S. Jallow, the Vice President of The Gambia. The discussions revolved around various project activities, with a primary focus on their upcoming graduation ceremony scheduled for November 29, 2023.

- Advertisement -

Present during the courtesy visit were the Vice Chancellor of Euclid University, Prof. Momodou Mustapha Fanneh, and members of the board of advisors.

Euclid University, an online institution that has been actively operating in The Gambia for a decade, specializes in training diplomats and civil servants.

At the meeting, the university representatives shared with Vice President Jallow that approximately 30 students from different countries would be graduating and participating in the ceremony to be held at the International Conference Center in Bijilo.

They also unveiled the list of special guests of honor, including the Euclid University Secretary General and Deputy Secretary General, the Minister of Higher Education from the Central African Republic, the Central African Republic Ambassador to the United Nations, the Sierra Leonean Ambassador to Ghana, the Maltese Ambassador to Kuwait, the General Consul of Burundi to Morocco, and a high-level representative from the Mexican Foreign Council, among other dignitaries.

- Advertisement -

Beyond the graduation ceremony, the Euclid University delegation delved into discussions about future projects aimed at supporting higher education, youth employment, and national development in The Gambia.

Vice President Jallow expressed his gratitude for the visit and reiterated the government’s unwavering commitment to the development of education at all levels, from primary to post-secondary, for the progress of the nation.

The upcoming graduation event will not only mark the academic achievements of the students but also celebrate Euclid University’s remarkable ten-year presence in The Gambia.