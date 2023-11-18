Sunday, November 19, 2023

Passengers Stranded at Banjul-Barra Ferry Terminal for Hours

447
- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

Passengers at the Banjul-Barra crossing point have found themselves stranded at the ferry terminal in Banjul for over three hours. One of our sources, a fellow traveler, revealed that they have been grappling with delays in their journey to Barra for an extended period.

- Advertisement -

According to the source, the Kunta Kinteh initially loaded vehicles onto the ferry but subsequently offloaded them without providing any clear explanation to the passengers. Frustrated by the situation, some travelers have opted for boats as an alternative means of transportation.

Passengers have voiced their frustration and dissatisfaction, citing what they perceive as poor services from the Ferries department.

Responding to these concerns, Omar Bur Touray, the Public Relations Manager, acknowledged the reported issues. He explained that the ferry service is currently facing technical challenges stemming from aging engines, and the newly ordered engines are yet to arrive in the country.

Mr. Touray emphasized that they are managing with the old engines to ensure continued service delivery while awaiting the arrival of the new engines. He expressed regret for any inconvenience caused to their esteemed customers and assured them that the team is working tirelessly to provide more convenient services.

- Advertisement -

“We apologize for any inconvenience to esteemed customers; however, we are working tirelessly to ensure convenient services,” he concluded.

Previous article
Agric Minister: Govt ‘will buy groundnut at a very competitive price’
Next article
Euclid University Vice Chancellor and Board Members Pay Courtesy Visit to VP Jallow

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions