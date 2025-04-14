“We Don’t Feel Safe Anymore”: Family of Slain Wellingara Woman Flees Home as Murder Suspect Remains at Large

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

The family of the late Nyakassi Jawneh, a market vendor who was brutally murdered in Wellingara on January 31, 2025, has vacated their home and relocated in search of safety, citing persistent fear and insecurity.

Jawneh, a vendor at the Latri Kunda Sabiji Market, was discovered lifeless in her residence under gruesome circumstances. Nearly three months have passed since the murder, but with the suspect still at large, the pain and fear continue to haunt her family.

Speaking to The Fatu Network, Mama Nasso, one of Jawneh’s daughters, said the incident has left the entire family deeply traumatized. “We are terrified to stay in the house where my mother was murdered,” she said tearfully. “Every night feels like we’re being watched or targeted.” She explained that her children, in particular, have been severely affected. “Sometimes at night, my kids scream in fear. We barely sleep, and I panic even during the day when I’m alone,” she added.

The family has since left their home in Wellingara and is now renting a place far from the area. Still, they say their sense of security remains fragile. “This is frightening. We are living in constant fear and even considering leaving the country altogether,” Mama shared.

She recalled the horrific moment of finding her mother covered in blood with parts of her body removed, describing it as a memory that continues to torment the family. “We want justice for our mother,” she pleaded, emphasizing that her late mother was a peaceful, elderly woman who worked tirelessly to support her family.

Adding to their distress, Mama said the last time they heard from the police was on the day of the incident. “Since then, there’s been no update, no communication from the authorities,” she said. The lack of progress in the investigation has only deepened their sense of vulnerability.

Now living in a rented apartment, Mama said her children still struggle with the trauma. “Even here, we don’t feel safe because the person who killed our mother may come after us too,” she lamented.

Mama expressed gratitude to Rohey Malick Lowe, Mayor of the Banjul City Council, whom she said has stood by the family and continues to call for justice. “The mayor has really supported us and raised awareness. We hope others will join in helping us find the person responsible.”

In a recent Facebook post, Mayor Lowe expressed her concern after learning that the family had been forced to flee their home. She extended her sympathy and urged renewed efforts to bring the suspect to justice.

As of the time of this publication, The Fatu Network has not received any official comment from the police regarding the case.