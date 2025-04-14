“They Denied Us a Healthy Maternity Ward” – Chamen Youth Leader Slams Government Over Revoked Health Project

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Momodou Cham, a prominent politician, youth leader, and community development advocate, has renewed his call for the government to honor its promise to rehabilitate the Chamen Health Center. His renewed appeal follows the Ministry of Health’s decision to revoke the clearance for a planned maternity ward, a project initiated by the Chamen Club Diaspora.

Just three months ago, the community celebrated the groundbreaking of a modern maternity ward designed to accommodate 15 beds at the health center. However, that enthusiasm was short-lived. Only a day after the foundation was laid, the Ministry of Health issued a revocation notice, abruptly halting the project and leaving residents disheartened.

Cham believes the decision was politically motivated, deepening a sense of neglect among community members. He called on authorities to prioritize the health and well-being of the people of Nianija over political considerations. “It’s been three complete months since the government canceled the construction of a maternity ward in Chamen Health Center by the Club Diaspora,” Cham stated.

He directly accused Deputy Speaker Seedy S. K. Njie and National Assembly Member for Niamina, Amadou Camara, of obstructing the project for political purposes. “Seedy S. K. Njie and Amadou Camara denied the people of Nianija a healthy maternity ward under the pretense of political gains,” he alleged. Cham said he received a letter from Dr. Nyasi, Director of Public Services, on January 2, 2025, officially notifying him of the revocation.

Despite the backlash, both Njie and Camara have denied any wrongdoing, asserting that the government has instead secured funding to expand and renovate the existing health facility. However, Cham remains skeptical, citing the prolonged silence and lack of visible action as indicators of a broken promise. “Both Amadou and Seedy have proven their incompetence as representatives of Nianija,” he claimed.

Cham further accused the government of politicizing critical development efforts aimed at improving maternal health in the region. Describing the current condition of the health center as inadequate for childbirth services, he emphasized the urgent need for action. “The government has denied the women of Chamen a better place for child delivery for political reasons. And both Seedy S. K. Njie and Hon. Camara have failed us,” he lamented.

He concluded by urging unity in national development efforts and called on the government to fulfill its commitment to improving healthcare in Chamen Nianija.