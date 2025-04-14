Closing Arguments Conclude in High-Stakes Michael Sang Correa Trial; Verdict Anticipated Tomorrow

- Advertisement -

After a week-long trial marked by emotional witness testimonies, rigorous cross-examinations, and intense legal arguments, the fate of defendant Michael Sang Correa now rests with the jury.

The proceedings, which spanned jury selection, opening statements, and harrowing accounts from victims—including Demba Demb, Alieu Jobe, Tamsir Jassey, Sainey Bayo, and Yaya Darboe—culminated in closing arguments Monday at the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado.

The defence countered by asserting Correa acted under coercion, duress, and fear, imploring jurors to weigh these factors in their deliberations.

The jury must reach a unanimous verdict on each count for the defendant to be found guilty of that specific charge. Similarly, the jury must also come to a unanimous verdict to prevent a “hung jury.” If the jurors are unable to reach an agreement after lengthy deliberation, the judge may declare a mistrial due to the hung jury situation.