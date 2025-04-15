“We Must Work Together to Build a Nation of Tolerance”: WAVE Hosts Interfaith Seminar to Promote Religious Freedom

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

The Women’s Association for Victims and Empowerment (WAVE) on Tuesday launched a two-day seminar aimed at promoting religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence among diverse faith communities in The Gambia. The event is being held under the theme: “Uniting for Freedom of Religion or Belief – Advancing Dialogue, Inclusion, and Sustainable Peace in The Gambia.”

Bringing together religious leaders from across the country, the seminar serves as a platform for constructive dialogue, mutual respect, and understanding between different faith groups.

In her opening remarks, Prisalla Yagu Ciesay, Co-founder and Senior Technical Advisor of WAVE, emphasized the vital role of religious tolerance as a foundation for human rights and social harmony.

“We have witnessed firsthand how the denial of religious freedom can lead to exclusion and persecution,” she said, stressing WAVE’s commitment to peace, justice, accountability, and the empowerment of marginalized individuals—particularly victims of human rights violations.

She urged participants to use the platform to overcome religious differences and foster mutual respect, adding: “We must work together to build a nation that upholds human rights, dignity, tolerance, and coexistence.”

Also addressing the gathering was Dr. Rasheed Draman, Director of the African Center for Parliamentary Affairs (ACEPA). He commended The Gambia’s progress in advancing human rights and underscored the significance of religious freedom as a core democratic value.

“Freedom of religion or belief is a fundamental right,” he said. “Research shows that when this right is denied, it becomes difficult to sustain a democratic society—because it marginalizes parts of the population and undermines equality.”

Dr. Draman advocated for stronger representation of minority religious groups in parliament to ensure their inclusion in national discourse. He noted that The Gambia is ranked among the top three most religiously tolerant countries in Africa—a recognition, he said, that must be preserved and strengthened.

He also highlighted the creation of the Parliamentary Caucus on Freedom of Religion or Belief (FoRB), which aims to promote and protect this right for all. The caucus supports global cooperation, champions FoRB initiatives—particularly those targeting women and youth—and seeks to cultivate future leaders committed to religious freedom.

Expressing optimism about the outcomes of the seminar, Dr. Draman said he hoped the gathering would help bridge gaps between religious communities and enhance peaceful coexistence.

Participants at the seminar include leaders from various religious communities, including Muslims, Christians, the Ahmadiyya movement, and Ndegal Muslims. The overarching aim is to foster peace, understanding, and tolerance through open, inclusive dialogue.