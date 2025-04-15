“You’ve Destroyed Their Hope” – PAP Leader Ebrima Tabora Slams Salaji Demolition

- Advertisement -

By Mama A. Touray

The Secretary General and Party Leader of the People’s Alliance Party (PAP), Ebrima Tabora Manneh, has condemned the demolition exercise carried out by the Department of Physical Planning last week.

- Advertisement -

Speaking to The Fatu Network in Banjul, Manneh described the incident as “sad and pathetic,” stating that the destruction went beyond buildings and materials.

“The destruction is ongoing, and it’s not just material things being affected—people’s livelihoods have been destroyed,” he said.

He continued: “If the work that people have put together over the years is destroyed, it means their hopes are shattered. And we all know that human beings live on hope. So, if you destroy that, you’ve caused great harm.”

Manneh criticized the Department of Physical Planning for failing to consider the effort and financial struggles of the victims before launching the demolition.

- Advertisement -

“They didn’t just pick money off the street. They worked hard for it,” he said. “Before demolishing these houses, the department should have asked how these individuals managed to build them to that stage.”

He recalled the story of one of the victims, a woman named Mariama Bojang, who sells ice to make a living.

“She told me how she runs a small petty business selling ice—a trade with very little profit. Yet, she managed to buy land and build a house without any problems. The government doesn’t provide employment or startup capital for people like her,” he added.

Manneh also emphasized that land acquisition usually involves the approval of local authorities such as Alkalos or chiefs, who represent the government.

- Advertisement -

“These Alkalos and chiefs act on behalf of the government. So, when they issue a transfer of ownership, people believe it’s legal,” he explained. “Some victims even have sketch plan documents endorsed by the Physical Planning Department, confirming ownership. So for the government to turn around and destroy their homes despite those documents is truly heartbreaking.”