Brikama United Suspends Women’s Team Manager Over Assault Allegation

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

The management of Brikama United Football Club (BUFC) and the Brikama Sports Committee have suspended Madiba Singhateh, manager of the club’s women’s team, following allegations that he assaulted a female player during a training session.

- Advertisement -

According to a statement released on Monday, Singhateh is alleged to have physically assaulted the player, causing injuries to her eyes. “This distressing report was received with great sorrow, prompting an emergency meeting,” the club stated.

As part of immediate actions, Singhateh has been suspended from his managerial role and barred from all activities related to the women’s team while investigations are ongoing. “He is required to make himself available to respond to inquiries regarding his alleged actions,” the statement added.

BUFC also pledged support to the victim, saying, “The club will ensure the player receives the necessary attention and fully cover all medical expenses related to her injuries.”

The club reiterated its zero-tolerance stance on gender-based violence, affirming, “Brikama United FC and the Brikama Sports Committee firmly uphold their commitment to gender equality and strongly condemn all forms of gender-based violence.”