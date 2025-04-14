From Kidney Failure to Triple Triumph: John Bass Leads Daranka FC to Glory

- Advertisement -

By Alieu Jallow

From a premature end to a promising football career due to kidney failure to lifting three trophies as a club president and acting coach, John Bass’s journey is nothing short of inspirational. Diagnosed with kidney failure, which abruptly halted his playing days, Bass underwent a successful kidney transplant. Determined to give back, he founded the John Bass Kidney Foundation to support others battling the disease. However, his passion for football refused to fade. Instead, it evolved.

- Advertisement -

Now serving as President and Acting Coach of Daranka United FC in Kombo Kerewan, Bass has turned tragedy into triumph. In just one year, he has led his club to three major trophies, the latest being the Kombo North Knockout Tournament, clinched on Sunday, April 13, 2025. Daranka United were crowned champions after a commanding 3-1 victory over Real De Kerewan, who were hoping to end a two-decade-long trophy drought.

The match began with early drama as Real De Kerewan’s Foromos Gomez found the net in the 6th minute. However, Daranka responded fiercely. Deberou Mendy equalized in the 31st minute, and the first half ended in a 1-1 stalemate. The second half was all Daranka. Substitute Bruno Mendy put them ahead after a brilliant assist from Kalipha Badjie, who dazzled throughout the match, transitioning from left-back to winger and dominating the midfield. Sealing the victory, Deberou Mendy struck again, his second of the day, sending Real De Kerewan to their sixth consecutive final defeat.

An emotional John Bass dedicated the win to perseverance and hard work, saying, “It’s been a difficult moment for me personally, looking at a short career and then transitioning into coaching. But so far, so good. I can only thank God for bringing me this far,” he told reporters, visibly moved. In contrast, Real De Kerewan’s coach, Modou Jarju, expressed heartbreak over another lost final: “It’s really hard losing for the sixth time in the final, on the same ground, to the same team. But we will bounce back. Football is about learning, and this is just another lesson,” he said.

The victory sparked jubilant scenes at the Kerewan Football Pitch, with fans dancing and singing in celebration. Among the dignitaries in attendance were the Minister of Youth and Sports, Bakary Y. Badjie, Presidential Youth Adviser, Lamin K. Saidy, and Market Manager of Kanifing Municipal Council, Modou Njie, among other notable guests. Deberou Mendy, named goal hero for his brace, was over the moon, stating, “I’m just so happy to help my team win this trophy. It’s a day I’ll never forget.”

- Advertisement -

Daranka FC walked away with a giant trophy and a cash prize of D25,000, while runners-up Real De Kerewan received D15,000. As the dust settles on yet another gripping tournament, John Bass stands as a living testament to resilience, passion, and the healing power of sport.