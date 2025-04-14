Statement by His Excellency ANM Ousainu Darboe on the Occasion of Solo Sandeng Day – 14th April 2025

- Advertisement -

Today, as we commemorate Solo Sandeng Day, we honour the life, courage, and ultimate sacrifice of a true patriot who stood firm in the face of tyranny. On this day in 2016, Solo Sandeng was brutally murdered by the Jammeh regime for daring to demand electoral reform and justice for the Gambian people. His arrest during the peaceful protest at Westfield, and his subsequent torture and killing, remain a stark reminder of the brutality of dictatorship and the enduring need for accountability.

Solo Sandeng’s unwavering commitment to democracy and human rights continues to inspire us all. His sacrifice, alongside those of many other Gambians who suffered under Yahya Jammeh’s oppressive regime, must never be forgotten. The UDP remains steadfast in honouring his legacy by advocating for justice, democracy, and the rule of law in The Gambia.

As we march today in solidarity and reflect on the sacrifices of Solo Sandeng and fallen patriots, we call on the Government of The Gambia to urgently implement the recommendations of the Truth, Reconciliation, and Reparations Commission (TRRC). The victims of Jammeh’s regime, including the families of Solo Sandeng, Ebrima Solo Krummah, and countless others, deserve justice, reparations, and closure. Delaying these measures only prolongs their pain and undermines our national healing.

The UDP stands in full solidarity with all victims of the Jammeh regime and reaffirms our commitment to ensuring that their suffering is acknowledged and remedied. We urge the government to:

Expedite reparations for victims and their families as outlined in the TRRC report. Prosecute all perpetrators identified by the TRRC to ensure justice is served. Establish memorials and educational programs to preserve the memory of those who fought and died for democracy.

To the families of Solo Sandeng and all victims of dictatorship: Your pain is our pain. Your fight for justice is our fight. The UDP will never waver in demanding accountability and upholding the principles for which Solo and so many others gave their lives.

Let us honour Solo Sandeng’s legacy by continuing the struggle for a Gambia where democracy, human rights, and the rule of law prevail.

Rest in Peace, Solo Sandeng. Your Courage Lives On.

H.E. ANM Ousainu Darboe

Secretary General and Party Leader