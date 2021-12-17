‘We all makes mistakes’: Ahmed Manjang says Essa Faal made a mistake in teaming up with Darboe to reject election result

- Advertisement -

Team Sobeyaa prominent member Ahmed Manjang has said Essa Faal made a mistake in going to UDP leader Ousainou Darboe’s house and rejecting the election result.

“We all makes mistakes and he signed. That very night, he realized that there was a mistake. I personally point it out to him,” Manjang told The Fatu Network. According to Mr Manjang, Essa was invited to Darboe house.

UDP has rejected the poll accusing President Barrow of bribing voters but Manjang said: “Why they didn’t complain about those issues before?

“I don’t know what they mean by bribery but if you say jindi bali (cooking pot) to communities, that exactly what UDP [itself] was doing.

“I have seen their seeds they distributed to women vegetable gardeners in Gunjur and we also gave some football jerseys.”

