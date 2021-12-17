‘He thought that’s what will get him to power’: Ahmad Gitteh says Darboe allowed his supporters’ bad behavior because he thought that is what will take him to power

Ahmad Gitteh has said it is a little late for UDP leader Ousainou Darboe to ask his supporters to stop engaging in extremist behavior.

Darboe furiously lashed at a UDP supporter Lamin Darboe who called for a Rwanda-style civil war in The Gambia. Darboe said the imbecile is the worst citizen ever.

But Ahmad Gitteh said: “A little too late for Darboe. This should have started in 2019, 2017, when UDP guys were going after every single individual that disagrees with Darboe and his leadership philosophy.

“I listen to his audio where he is taking about the guy who said ‘we will turn Gambia, we will burn Gambia like Rwanda’.

“Bakary Trawally said on several occasions ‘we’re going to burn markets, we will burn ministers’ houses, we will kill ministers’. Bakary Trawally in the United States, an associate of the UDP, 100% UDP. Ousainou is aware of that.

“But then he thought whatever they do is only getting him popularity and intimidation and that is what is going to get Ousainou to power. And now that he has lost that, now that he has lost every credibility, he is trying to restore…”

