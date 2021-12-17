Ousman Touray: Youth Minister Bakary Badjie celebrates ‘fine’ young man over his recognition as 2021 Young Pan Africanist

- Advertisement -

Youth Minister Bakary Badjie has congratulated Ousman Touray on his notable success of being crowned the Young Pan Africanist of the Year 2021.

Mr Touray won the Africa Illustrious Award as the Young Pan Africanist of the Year 2021 at an event held in Nigeria recently.

Minister Badjie said: “Received gratifying news that Gambia’s own fine young man Ousman Touray has won the Africa Illustrious Award as the Young Pan Africanist of the Year 2021.

“Mr. Touray is among distinguished Africans who had their work of creating a better, and promoting a brighter Africa recognized at the continental event held in Lagos, Nigeria.

“On behalf of the Ministry and government, I wish to extend our heartfelt congratulations to Ousman and wish him continued success in his work in the continent.”

