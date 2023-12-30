Saturday, December 30, 2023

Waste in Brikama Market: Market Vendors Decry Lack of Sales

177
- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

Some market vendors stationed at the entrance of the Brikama Market, where piles of garbage are dumped, say the sales of their goods have drastically gone down due to the presence of the garbage for days. This has caused inconvenience for many customers trying to buy their goods, affecting their small businesses.

- Advertisement -

These market vendors, who sell onions, sorrels, bitter tomatoes, and other spices at the entrance of the Market around the Brikama Bus Station, urge the Brikama Area Council to consider their plight and clear the garbage dumped around where they sell.

“I am concerned about my goods. Nobody is coming to buy them. Everyone is passing with masks because of this waste that is being dumped and left here. My goods are hardly bought now. It is affecting me and many others because if our goods remain here for more than a day, they will get destroyed,” Nyima TOURAY, a vegetable vendor, told The Fatu Network.

Nyima called on the Brikama Area Council to consider their businesses and the health risk and clear the waste dumped there.

Fatou Drammeh, a single mother who depends on the sales of her goods to take care of her children at home, says she is now running out of profits because her goods are being left with the pile of waste dumped in the vicinity of their seats where she sells. She called out the Brikama Area Council to come and clear the waste because they pay their daily taxes.

- Advertisement -

“Brikama Area Council should come and clean this. We are really suffering here with my business. I am running out of profit because of this waste. I bought these goods today for D400, but since in the morning, I have not sold to more than five customers, unlike before. If I were these customers, I would not come here and buy because of the waste that is being dumped here. This is not even good for our health,” she noted.

Fatou Mbye and Binta Bojang all echoed similar concerns and urged the responsible authorities to act and solve the issues affecting them as market vendors.

The Fatu Network understands the stand-off at the Brikama Area Council administrative office, which is affecting operations.

Previous article
Barra Residents Commend Ghanian ECOMIG Troops for Voluntary Community Services
Next article
BAC Saga: Council’s Lack of Access to Accounts Halted Effective Operations for Two Weeks, But…

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions