Urgent Appeal: Families in Sare Soffie Seek Support After Devastating Fire

- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

Two families in Sare Soffie, located in the Central River Region of The Gambia, urgently require assistance following a devastating fire that destroyed their homes, reducing them to ashes.

- Advertisement -

On March 20th, 2024, Jallow Kande’s house caught fire between 1 pm and 3 pm, completely destroying the building and all valuable possessions, including farm produce, rice, onions, sugar, oil, and the entire family’s clothing. Despite surviving Ramadan with minimal support from neighbors, Kande Jallow’s recent condition has become deplorable, as he now struggles to provide three meals a day for his family of over 15 members.

“Since Ramadan ended, I have found it extremely difficult to provide three meals a day for my family, as we continue to cope with a roofless house and lack of bedding or clothing. I appeal for any support, whether in cash or kind,” Kande lamented.

Similarly, Isatou Jallow, a resident of the same village (Sare Soffie) and an elderly woman, recently fell victim to another fire that consumed her home, leaving nothing untouched. The fire destroyed her food supplies, furniture, and family clothing.

“I am grateful that no lives were lost, but everything I had accumulated over the years is now lost. I appeal to Muslims and kind-hearted individuals to assist me,” she humbly requested.

- Advertisement -

While there were no reported casualties, the circumstances of these families are dire, as they struggle daily to feed and clothe themselves.

Those wishing to support these families can contact The Fatu Network at 3802391 / +220 274 3275 / +220 512 2727.

Any form of assistance will greatly improve the lives of these families.