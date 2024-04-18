Thursday, April 18, 2024

Urgent Appeal: Families in Sare Soffie Seek Support After Devastating Fire

8
- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

Two families in Sare Soffie, located in the Central River Region of The Gambia, urgently require assistance following a devastating fire that destroyed their homes, reducing them to ashes.

- Advertisement -

On March 20th, 2024, Jallow Kande’s house caught fire between 1 pm and 3 pm, completely destroying the building and all valuable possessions, including farm produce, rice, onions, sugar, oil, and the entire family’s clothing. Despite surviving Ramadan with minimal support from neighbors, Kande Jallow’s recent condition has become deplorable, as he now struggles to provide three meals a day for his family of over 15 members.

“Since Ramadan ended, I have found it extremely difficult to provide three meals a day for my family, as we continue to cope with a roofless house and lack of bedding or clothing. I appeal for any support, whether in cash or kind,” Kande lamented.

Similarly, Isatou Jallow, a resident of the same village (Sare Soffie) and an elderly woman, recently fell victim to another fire that consumed her home, leaving nothing untouched. The fire destroyed her food supplies, furniture, and family clothing.

“I am grateful that no lives were lost, but everything I had accumulated over the years is now lost. I appeal to Muslims and kind-hearted individuals to assist me,” she humbly requested.

- Advertisement -

While there were no reported casualties, the circumstances of these families are dire, as they struggle daily to feed and clothe themselves.

Those wishing to support these families can contact The Fatu Network at 3802391 / +220 274 3275 / +220 512 2727.

Any form of assistance will greatly improve the lives of these families.

Previous article
Banjul High Court: Justice Jaiteh Rules DPP’s Objection to PW6’s Call Log Lacks Merit

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions