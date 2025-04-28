Unity Crucial for Opposition in December 2026 Presidential Election; Urgent Call for Transparent Appointment of New IEC Chief by President Barrow

- Advertisement -

OPINION

By Bakary J. Janneh

The political atmosphere is taking shape as The Gambia prepares for the crucial December 2026 presidential election.

Yet, one reality is becoming increasingly clear: unless opposition parties rally together and form a united front, President Adama Barrow and his National People’s Party (NPP) led coalition are poised to retain power with relative ease.

Since assuming office, President Barrow has demonstrated political resilience, navigating through challenges while strengthening his coalition. The NPP, alongside its partners, enjoys the advantage of incumbency, access to state machinery, and a relatively stable support base. Without significant counterbalancing from the opposition, the scales are tipped heavily in favour of the current administration.

Opposition fragmentation has historically undermined efforts to mount a serious challenge in Gambian elections. Different ideological positions, leadership rivalries, and a lack of a coherent strategy have often allowed ruling parties to triumph with divided votes since independence. If these parties, including the UDP, PDOIS, GDC, and others, fail to forge a strategic alliance or common platform, they risk repeating the same mistakes, much to the dismay of their supporters.

Moreover, institutional readiness is equally vital. A key step toward ensuring a credible election is the appointment of a new chairman for the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC). Since the retirement of the former commission chairman, there is a growing concern among stakeholders that delays in naming a successor could compromise preparations for the 2026 polls.

There is an urgent need for President Barrow to act swiftly and transparently in appointing a qualified, impartial chairman before mid-2025. The credibility of the election process hinges on the perception of independence and professionalism at the IEC. Any suspicion of manipulation or political favouritism could erode public trust and destabilise the post-election atmosphere.

The next few months will be critical. For the opposition, the path to victory lies in coalition building, strategic candidate selection, and issue-based campaigning.

For the President, ensuring a fair and credible electoral process will be a legacy-defining moment. Gambians deserve a free, fair, and competitive election, one that strengthens the country’s growing democratic culture.

The clock is ticking, and the choices made now will determine the outcome in December 2026 and the political future of The Gambia.